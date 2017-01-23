PHoto of Jack Sandlin provided by Indiana Senate Republicans)
An Indiana state senator is apologizing for an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account. The meme says, "In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking, than Michelle Obama did in 8 years," and appears to include a photo of women participating in Saturday's march.
