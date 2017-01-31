Pharmaceutical distribution company expanding in Indiana
The state announced Tuesday that MD Logistics, a third-party logistics business, plans to create up to 50 new jobs this year as part of its expansion. The company plans to invest more than $3.7 million to renovate its current operations in Plainfield, creating additional pharmaceutical-grade storage capacity.
