Pence's key to jobs, innovation may hinge on subsidies
Vice President-elect Mike Pence has found success in attracting manufacturing jobs to Indiana while governor. But that success has been based on subsidies and tax breaks that he once opposed and in some cases have backfired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Dec 22
|Rainbow Kid
|5
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Dec 21
|&5$;&
|1
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC