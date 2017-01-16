Pence to use Reagana s Bible for inau...

Pence to use Reagana s Bible for inauguration ceremony

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Mike Pence will use Ronald Reagan's family Bible when he's sworn in as Donald Trump's vice president later this week. The Republican former governor of Indiana says it's "humbling" to be the first to use the Bible in an inauguration ceremony since Reagan, the 40th president.

