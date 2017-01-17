Officer uses stun gun on girl, 15, af...

Officer uses stun gun on girl, 15, after fight on school bus

There are 3 comments on the WTHR-TV Indianapolis story from 17 hrs ago, titled Officer uses stun gun on girl, 15, after fight on school bus. In it, WTHR-TV Indianapolis reports that:

Northern Indiana police say an officer subdued a 15-year-old girl with a stun gun after she struggled while being arrested for fighting with a classmate. Elkhart Police Department spokesman Sgt.

Terry

Terre Haute, IN

#1 9 hrs ago
The lazy sob cop...
Scrooge

Terre Haute, IN

#2 8 hrs ago
Glad to see law and order. Good job to the boys in blue. There's a new sheriff in town and his name is Trump. Let the snowflakes be warned.
Bill Jeff Clinton

Crawfordsville, IN

#3 6 hrs ago
I would hope that after he got her yo the jail, he and a couple friends have her anal. This is an important lesson girls need to learn early on.

