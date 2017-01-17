Northeastern Indiana woman gets 20 years in sona s death
The mother of a northeastern Indiana boy whose body was found burned in a wooded area has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. WANE-TV reports 22-year-old Breanna Arnold of Bluffton also was sentenced Tuesday to serve 2A1 2 years on probation for a single charge of dealing in methamphetamine.
