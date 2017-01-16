New to the neighborhood: Pence focuses on leading Indiana
When Mike Pence strides through the opulent rooms of the Governor's Residence or beneath the dome of the Indiana Statehouse, it's easy to forget that the Columbus native grew up in a modest home on 31st Street, packed in with his parents and five siblings. That he spent his summers barefoot, wading in Haw Creek and playing baseball in vacant lots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|1 hr
|Al Frankin
|47
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC