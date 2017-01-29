New leader of Indianaa s largest food bank seeks ideas
The new leader of Indiana's largest food bank has spent his first four months focused on opening the organization up to fresh ideas that could feed more people with less money. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports John Elliott, CEO and president of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc., plans to build off momentum from some of Cindy Hubert's initiatives.
