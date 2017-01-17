National Popcorn Day celebrates an Indiana staple
You may not know it, but Thursday is National Popcorn Day, and what may further surprise you is just how big of a role Indiana plays when it comes to the popular snack. The Hoosier state comes in second for the amount of popcorn produced in the nation.
