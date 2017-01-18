Museum features five vice presidents from Indiana; Pence to become sixth
When Indiana's former governor Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president, on Friday, he'll become the sixth person from Indiana to hold the second highest office in the country. From humble beginnings, a building in Huntington, Indiana, has become a celebration of those just a "heartbeat away" from the presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|8 hr
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Wed
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC