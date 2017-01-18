Museum features five vice presidents ...

Museum features five vice presidents from Indiana; Pence to become sixth

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

When Indiana's former governor Mike Pence is sworn in as vice president, on Friday, he'll become the sixth person from Indiana to hold the second highest office in the country. From humble beginnings, a building in Huntington, Indiana, has become a celebration of those just a "heartbeat away" from the presidency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 8 hr kuda 55
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... Wed Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 15 Wondering 7
Allison E. Rickard Jan 15 ruse3 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Jan 8 NNN 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,057,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC