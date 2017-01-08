Muncie City Council to vote on landlo...

Muncie City Council to vote on landlord ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Star Press

Muncie City Council to vote on landlord ordinance How accessible should landlords be to the public? Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jhW0Jg MUNCIE - The Muncie City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on a landlord-registration ordinance that drew a crowd of opponents to a public hearing last month. Inspection requirements were amended out of the proposed ordinance before the public hearing due to the costs to landlords and the costs to the city of oversight/enforcement, Mayor Dennis Tyler told The Star Press in early December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... 6 hr River Tom 3
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 6 lides 6
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,737,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC