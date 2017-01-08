Muncie City Council to vote on landlord ordinance
Muncie City Council to vote on landlord ordinance How accessible should landlords be to the public? Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2jhW0Jg MUNCIE - The Muncie City Council is scheduled to vote Monday night on a landlord-registration ordinance that drew a crowd of opponents to a public hearing last month. Inspection requirements were amended out of the proposed ordinance before the public hearing due to the costs to landlords and the costs to the city of oversight/enforcement, Mayor Dennis Tyler told The Star Press in early December.
