Milestone: Jan. 8, 2017

Milestone: Jan. 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Bedwell, a Linton-Stockton High School and Indiana State University graduate, was hired on March 18, 1991. During his years of service to the department and state of Indiana, he worked with various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on joint criminal investigations and was one of the first field training officers for new recruits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... 8 hr Abrahammock Relig... 1
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Fri Johnny 7
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,116 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,174

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC