Milestone: Jan. 8, 2017
Bedwell, a Linton-Stockton High School and Indiana State University graduate, was hired on March 18, 1991. During his years of service to the department and state of Indiana, he worked with various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on joint criminal investigations and was one of the first field training officers for new recruits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|8 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Fri
|Johnny
|7
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC