Meet officers of new submarine
Local residents have the opportunity to meet officers who will command the new USS Indiana, a Virginia Class fast-attack nuclear submarine that is the first named after the state in more than 70 years. The officers will be at the Upland Columbus Pump House, 148 Lindsey St. in Columbus, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Sun
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC