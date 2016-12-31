Many ringing in the 2017 on Georgia S...

Many ringing in the 2017 on Georgia Street.

13 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

However, instead of a ball drop, there will be an IndyCar descending on Georgia Street to mark the beginning of 2017. Indy Style's Tracy Forner and Amber Hankins are at the Indiana Grand in Shelbyville getting ready for the "Solid Gold New Year's Eve Party."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

