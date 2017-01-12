Man wanted in a 99 abduction, assault in Indiana caught in Oregon
A man wanted in the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in southern Indiana has been arrested in Oregon. U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler says he'll talk about the case Friday at the Seymour Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC