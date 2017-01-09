Man pleads guilty in a 14 shooting de...

Man pleads guilty in a 14 shooting death of Indiana officer

Read more: The Tribune

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a Gary police officer under a deal that spares him the death penalty. Monday's plea agreement calls for 28-year-old Carl Blount of Gary to be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for the July 2014 shooting death of 47-year-old Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield.

