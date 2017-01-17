Lt. Governor Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural...
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announce the Town of Bremen as a Generation 4 Communities for the Hometown Collaboration Initiative . This initiative is open to self-identified communities of 25,000 or fewer people who want to develop a new generation of local leaders; promote the launch, survival and growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs; and/or enhance the natural and physical assets of their hometowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|11 hr
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Wed
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC