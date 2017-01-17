Lt. Governor Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural...

Lt. Governor Crouch and the Indiana O...

15 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announce the Town of Bremen as a Generation 4 Communities for the Hometown Collaboration Initiative . This initiative is open to self-identified communities of 25,000 or fewer people who want to develop a new generation of local leaders; promote the launch, survival and growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs; and/or enhance the natural and physical assets of their hometowns.

