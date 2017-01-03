Iqpal Kandhola who killed Lisa Strueh in Indiana car crash is laced ...

The shocking moment two hero cops dive for cover, open fire and kill gunman as they are wounded in terrifying ambush in Walmart 'I'm tired of racist double standards': American Idol star Bo Bice shames Popeyes into suspending worker who called him 'white boy' - then goes on TV to cry and claim he is a victim of 'racial prejudice' 'Revenge porn victim' sues Google, Yahoo! and Bing demanding they delete her name because X-rated video prevents her from finding a job Assange says a 14-year-old could have hacked Democratic emails as he reveals John Podesta's password was 'password' 'How does anyone survive this?': Mother is left feeling 'unlovable' and a 'failure' after her husband left her for his assistant on New Year's Eve 'I stood up for myself': Trump voter who was filmed in viral tirade at Michael's store defends herself, explains bag dispute that led to outburst and insists she's NOT ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.