INDOT Working On Potholes Monday, January 23
The Indiana Department of Transportation says that fluctuating temperatures that are both above and below freezing the past few weeks have created prime conditions for potholes forming on Indiana roadways. INDOT is asking drivers to be alert while behind the wheel, slow down, and give highway workers safe space to do their jobs.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 19
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
