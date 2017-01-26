Indiana's House of Representatives Wins Top Award
The American Conservative Union Foundation would like to congratulate the 100 members of Indiana's House of Representatives for leading the country in the effort to enact conservative policy solutions in the 2016 session. ACU will award the members of the Indiana House our "Most Conservative House of Representatives" Award.
