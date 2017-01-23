Indiana stations work out system for sharing a ATCa host
It's late afternoon in central Indiana and you're tuned to pubcaster WFYI-FM on 90.1 FM while navigating the I-465 beltway around Indianapolis, listening to All Things Considered local host Matt Pelsor tell you the traffic, weather and what's coming up in the next block of the show. As you take I-65 north for the hour-long drive to Lafayette, WFYI's signal begins to fade past Lebanon, so you switch to Purdue University's WBAA on 920 AM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 19
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC