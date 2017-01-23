Indiana stations work out system for sharing a ATCa host

It's late afternoon in central Indiana and you're tuned to pubcaster WFYI-FM on 90.1 FM while navigating the I-465 beltway around Indianapolis, listening to All Things Considered local host Matt Pelsor tell you the traffic, weather and what's coming up in the next block of the show. As you take I-65 north for the hour-long drive to Lafayette, WFYI's signal begins to fade past Lebanon, so you switch to Purdue University's WBAA on 920 AM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Current.