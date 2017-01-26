Indiana pain medicine doctor faces 55 felony charges
An Indiana doctor faces 55 felony charges after federal investigators say he traded pills for work on his farm among other accusations. The Kokomo Tribune reports the charges against Dr. Tristan Stonger stem from a three-year U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigation.
