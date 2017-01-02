Indiana mom, daughter have sent 23,000 teddy bears to troops
An Indiana State University student and her mother are responsible for collecting 23,000 teddy bears for troops based all over the world. The Journal and Courier reports that Faith Killian-Fassnacht passed the duties on her to mother this year now that she's at college.
