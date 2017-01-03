Indiana mayor jumps into DNC chair race, promising fresh start
The 34-year-old mayor of an Indiana city announced Thursday he is running to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, saying the solutions to the nation's problems will not come from Washington and that he plans on getting the party back to winning. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said in an online video he is running to give the party a "fresh" start and said the experience he has gained serving two terms in the Rust Belt city has prepared him for the job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|1 hr
|Johnny
|8
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Thu
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC