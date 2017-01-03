Indiana mayor jumps into DNC chair race, promising fresh start

The 34-year-old mayor of an Indiana city announced Thursday he is running to become the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee, saying the solutions to the nation's problems will not come from Washington and that he plans on getting the party back to winning. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said in an online video he is running to give the party a "fresh" start and said the experience he has gained serving two terms in the Rust Belt city has prepared him for the job.

