Indiana Marine lobbying for medical marijuana
Howey Politics Indiana poll last October said 46 percent of Hoosiers polled strongly favored legalizing medical marijuana. Now one Indiana Marine has armed himself with those figures and others to lobby for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Fri
|Johnny
|7
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
|AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive...
|Dec 21
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC