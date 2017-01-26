Indiana man charged in dad's killing ...

Indiana man charged in dad's killing to use insanity defense

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A northeast Indiana man charged with killing his father plans to use an insanity defense when he goes to trial. Branston Secrest's attorney has filed a notice indicating that his client will use an insanity defense because he has a significant history of mental illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trying to find info on murder (Jan '06) 4 hr Divaofthedammed 161
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed Jan 26 What a joke 2
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Jan 19 kuda 55
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... Jan 18 Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 15 Wondering 7
Allison E. Rickard Jan 15 ruse3 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC