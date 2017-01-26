Indiana man charged in dad's killing to use insanity defense
A northeast Indiana man charged with killing his father plans to use an insanity defense when he goes to trial. Branston Secrest's attorney has filed a notice indicating that his client will use an insanity defense because he has a significant history of mental illness.
