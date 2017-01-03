Indiana Legislature focuses on roads ...

Indiana Legislature focuses on roads program

Indiana lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session Tuesday that GOP leaders hope to focus on the passage of a statewide infrastructure improvement plan - and a likely tax increase to pay for it. But as the Senate gaveled in Tuesday, to be followed by the House on Wednesday, a coalition of non-profit and business community voices are urging the Republican majorities to add another priority: expanding a statewide preschool program for poor children.

