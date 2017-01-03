Indiana Legislature focuses on roads program

Indiana lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session Tuesday that GOP leaders hope to focus on the passage of a statewide infrastructure improvement plan - and a likely tax increase to pay for it. But as the Senate gaveled in Tuesday, to be followed by the House on Wednesday, a coalition of non-profit and business community voices are urging the Republican majorities to add another priority: expanding a statewide preschool program for poor children.

