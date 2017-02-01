Indiana lawmakers react to Trump's SCOTUS pick
Many of the members of Indiana's congressional delegation praised President Donald Trump's choice to nominate Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court Tuesday evening. Gorsuch, a 49-year-old federal appellate judge from Colorado, gives Trump and Republicans the opportunity to confirm someone who could cement the conservative direction of the court for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|28 min
|Last Man Out
|3
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|22 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|62
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|Jan 29
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC