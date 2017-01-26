Indiana lawmakers react to latest Trump order

Flood Warning issued January 27 at 11:18AM EST expiring January 28 at 8:12AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued January 27 at 11:18AM EST expiring January 30 at 8:30AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued January 27 at 11:18AM EST expiring January 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued January 27 at 11:18AM EST expiring January 29 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued January 26 at 10:29AM EST expiring January 27 at 12:27AM EST in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington On Friday, Trump signed two executive actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.