Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law
Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax, even if their states don't have a reciprocal agreement in place. Forty-one states currently have reciprocal agreements with Indiana that exempts the 7 percent state sales tax, The Elkhart Truth reported.
