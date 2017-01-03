Indiana House Republicans reveal road...

Indiana House Republicans reveal road construction plan

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Nuvo.net

Hoosier drivers could soon pay an increase of $48 a year on gas taxes and potentially experience toll roads in Indiana. House Republicans outlined a long-term road funding plan Wednesday, which would raise nearly $700 million in additional funds for infrastructure throughout the next two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... 20 hr ima hoosier 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... 21 hr lides 8
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive... Dec 21 Pizza 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,672 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC