Indiana House Republicans reveal road construction plan
Hoosier drivers could soon pay an increase of $48 a year on gas taxes and potentially experience toll roads in Indiana. House Republicans outlined a long-term road funding plan Wednesday, which would raise nearly $700 million in additional funds for infrastructure throughout the next two years.
