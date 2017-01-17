Indiana House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options
The funding plan drafted by Indiana House Republicans for long-term road improvements would allow the state to explore options for tolling along some highways to address an expected drop in gas tax revenue. The plan, announced this month, has drawn attention for its call for an immediate 10-cent increase in the state gas tax to pay for long-term infrastructure projects.
