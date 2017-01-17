Indiana House Republican road plan in...

Indiana House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Trucker

The funding plan drafted by Indiana House Republicans for long-term road improvements would allow the state to explore options for tolling along some highways to address an expected drop in gas tax revenue. The plan, announced this month, has drawn attention for its call for an immediate 10-cent increase in the state gas tax to pay for long-term infrastructure projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trucker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing 2 hr TerriB1 49
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 15 Wondering 7
Allison E. Rickard Jan 15 ruse3 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Jan 8 NNN 2
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Jan 5 ima hoosier 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,882 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC