Indiana group expected refugees arriving from Burma, Syria

An Indiana refugee resettlement group says refugees from Burma and Syria were expected soon in the state before President Donald Trump's order suspending all refugee admissions. Exodus Refugee Immigration says it had a refugee from Burma scheduled to arrive this week, with a young Syrian family expected next week.

