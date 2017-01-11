Indiana Gas Tax Proposal: Existing User Taxes and Fees Cover Less than Half of Road Costs
On January 4, Indiana legislative leaders unveiled a plan to raise fuel taxes by 10 cents per gallon, increase the vehicle registration fee by $15 per year, and create a $150 per year fee on electric vehicles. All told, the plan would raise $300 million per year, costing the average Hoosier about $5 per month .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tax Foundation.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC