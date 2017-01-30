Indiana Doctor Faces 55 Felony Charges in 'Pill Mill' Case

An Indiana doctor accused of operating a "pill mill" saw as many as 100 patients in a single day and traded pain pills for work on his farm, federal investigators say. Dr. Tristan Stonger faces 55 felony charges stemming from a three-year investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency, which spent months surveilling his Pain Management Centers of Indiana office in Peru, The Kokomo Tribune reported.

