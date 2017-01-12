Indiana courthouse's murals, stained glass set for repairs
A northeastern Indiana county's courthouse will soon be filled with scaffolding as workers repair water-damaged murals and its rotunda's stained glass dome. The News-Sentinel reports contractors have fixed leaks in the courthouse's attic that caused the water damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|2 hr
|Wise Geek
|26
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Sun
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Sun
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC