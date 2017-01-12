Indiana courthouse's murals, stained ...

Indiana courthouse's murals, stained glass set for repairs

A northeastern Indiana county's courthouse will soon be filled with scaffolding as workers repair water-damaged murals and its rotunda's stained glass dome. The News-Sentinel reports contractors have fixed leaks in the courthouse's attic that caused the water damage.

