Indiana church agrees to purchase a strip club
Fillys Gentlemen's Club is closed and employees are cleaning out the entire place. Owner Ed Gobel said they will be having an auction on Jan. 28 to sell everything at the facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|50 min
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Tue
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC