Indiana business agency signs fewer i...

Indiana business agency signs fewer incentive deals in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Indiana's business-recruitment officials reached 30 percent fewer incentive deals during 2016 than the previous year, which the agency says is a positive sign. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. completed 227 such deals for tax breaks and training grants this past year after inking 323 during 2015, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stacks Dec 30 Listener 1
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Dec 25 nudist Brent 4
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax Dec 24 Say What 1
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Dec 22 Rainbow Kid 5
News Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06) Dec 22 Robert margraves 9
News Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a... Dec 21 &5$;& 1
News AG Zoeller releases Indiana's 1st comprehensive... Dec 21 Pizza 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,099

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC