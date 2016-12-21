Indiana business agency signs fewer incentive deals in 2016
Indiana's business-recruitment officials reached 30 percent fewer incentive deals during 2016 than the previous year, which the agency says is a positive sign. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. completed 227 such deals for tax breaks and training grants this past year after inking 323 during 2015, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported .
