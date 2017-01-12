Indiana brewery expansions and new breweries
NE Indiana/NW Ohio Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthony Brewing Company 's iconic Hopsquatch American style IPA, featuring the single Mosaic hop with its complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple herbal and earthy characteristics, is now on shelves in Toledo and across the NW Ohio area. It's a natural extension for Cavalier Distributing to bring MadBrews from northeast Indiana across the Ohio border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Wed
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 6
|lides
|6
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC