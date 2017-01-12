Indiana brewery expansions and new breweries

NE Indiana/NW Ohio Fort Wayne-based Mad Anthony Brewing Company 's iconic Hopsquatch American style IPA, featuring the single Mosaic hop with its complex array of tropical fruit, pineapple herbal and earthy characteristics, is now on shelves in Toledo and across the NW Ohio area. It's a natural extension for Cavalier Distributing to bring MadBrews from northeast Indiana across the Ohio border.

