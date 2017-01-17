Indiana bill would allow civilians to rescue pets from hot cars
Hoosiers would be allowed to smash a car window in order to rescue a dog from a hot car if a proposed bill becomes law. Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero, and Rep. Linda Lawson, D-Hammond, are working on a bill to provide immunity to people who save pets from locked hot vehicles.
