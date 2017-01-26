Indiana awaits TPP replacement
Any jobs created by withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership will come at the cost of higher prices for goods in industry categories where the pricing is influenced by imports from countries that would have been party to the trade treaty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPC Media Group, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|1 hr
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 19
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC