Indiana at the cross roads of human t...

Indiana at the cross roads of human trafficking fight

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

As the cross roads of America, Indiana is at the cross roads of the Nation's growing problem of human trafficking. Indiana state police are asking truck drivers, the men and women who work, eat and sleep on the interstates, to look out for victims of trafficking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed 13 hr What a joke 2
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Jan 19 kuda 55
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... Jan 18 Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 15 Wondering 7
Allison E. Rickard Jan 15 ruse3 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,289,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC