Indiana American Legion Pushes for Medical Marijuana Research

The Indiana branch of the American Legion passed a resolution Sunday in support of medical marijuana research to treat common injuries sustained by today's service members including Post Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury. This decision places Indiana's largest veteran service organization of 81,500 Hoosier Veterans in support of urging the Indiana Legislator to approve the private growth and research of marijuana for medical purposes and to reduce and reclassify marijuana's illegal drug status to, at a minimum, recognize cannabis as a drug with potential medical value.

