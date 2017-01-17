Indiana 641 bypass finally, entirely ...

Indiana 641 bypass finally, entirely open

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaThirteen years later: The Indiana 641 bypass opened on Friday. The project started 13 years ago and cost about $150 million to complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Thu kuda 55
News Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua... Jan 18 Gov Corbutt of th... 2
News Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext... Jan 15 Wondering 7
Allison E. Rickard Jan 15 ruse3 1
roger wethington (Aug '15) Jan 11 Little lady 10
News Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove... Jan 10 Anonymous 1
News HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ... Jan 8 NNN 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,847 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC