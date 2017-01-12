Indiana 42 mins ago 9:31 p.m.Plenty of Pence people will play roles in Trump administration
Plenty of Hoosiers and others with ties to Mike Pence have already landed positions in the incoming Trump administration, and more could be coming. Those who've traipsed through Trump Tower in recent weeks include former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, Indiana Agriculture Director Ted McKinney, agribusinessman Kip Tom and former Indiana GOP chairman Al Hubbard, who worked in two previous GOP administrations.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|24 min
|Scrooge
|18
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Sun
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Sun
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
|Elkhart suspends use of police body cameras ove...
|Jan 10
|Anonymous
|1
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|Jan 8
|NNN
|2
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
