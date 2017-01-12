Indiana 42 mins ago 9:31 p.m.Plenty o...

Indiana 42 mins ago 9:31 p.m.Plenty of Pence people will play roles in Trump administration

12 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

Plenty of Hoosiers and others with ties to Mike Pence have already landed positions in the incoming Trump administration, and more could be coming. Those who've traipsed through Trump Tower in recent weeks include former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard, Indiana Agriculture Director Ted McKinney, agribusinessman Kip Tom and former Indiana GOP chairman Al Hubbard, who worked in two previous GOP administrations.

