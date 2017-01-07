Indiana 1 bridge over I-70 will be replaced
INDOT says a starting date for the project hasn't been determined yet, but it will be finished by November. Indiana 1 bridge over I-70 will be replaced INDOT says a starting date for the project hasn't been determined yet, but it will be finished by November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative ...
|2 hr
|Abrahammock Relig...
|1
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Fri
|Johnny
|7
|Incoming Indiana governor picks controversial a...
|Jan 5
|ima hoosier
|2
|Stacks
|Dec 30
|Listener
|1
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Dec 25
|nudist Brent
|4
|It's time to increase state cigarette tax
|Dec 24
|Say What
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec 22
|Robert margraves
|9
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC