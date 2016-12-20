Hundreds of gallons of gasoline spill into creek in Pulaski County

WDRB's Eric Crawford takes a look at some of the elements that went into Louisville's late-season football collapse after LSU's 29-9 Citrus Bowl victory over the Cardinals. WDRB's Eric Crawford takes a look at some of the elements that went into Louisville's late-season football collapse after LSU's 29-9 Citrus Bowl victory over the Cardinals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.