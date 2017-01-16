Howard Kingkade's One Foot in the Gravy Wins 2017 Northeast Indiana Playwright Festival

The 8th Annual Playwright Festival will be held on Saturday, March 18 at the Parkview Physician's Group ArtsLab Theatre at 300 E. Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN. The 1st place winning play - One Foot In The Gravy will premiere on the eve of the festival on Friday, March 17 at 8:00pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.