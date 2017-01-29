How prominent Hoosiers responded to Trump EO
The presidents of Purdue, Notre Dame and Indiana universities condemned President Trump's temporary ban on accepting refugees and citizens from certain countries Sunday, and said the directive issued Friday should be stopped. How prominent Hoosiers responded to Trump EO The presidents of Purdue, Notre Dame and Indiana universities condemned President Trump's temporary ban on accepting refugees and citizens from certain countries Sunday, and said the directive issued Friday should be stopped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|trying to find info on murder (Jan '06)
|12 hr
|Divaofthedammed
|161
|Terre Haute fire inspection fee proposed
|Jan 26
|What a joke
|2
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Jan 19
|kuda
|55
|Indiana Youth Group relocates to larger headqua...
|Jan 18
|Gov Corbutt of th...
|2
|Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for ext...
|Jan 15
|Wondering
|7
|Allison E. Rickard
|Jan 15
|ruse3
|1
|roger wethington (Aug '15)
|Jan 11
|Little lady
|10
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC