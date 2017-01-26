House panel OKs needle exchange bill ...

House panel OKs needle exchange bill despite AGa s opposition

13 hrs ago Read more: WLFI-TV West Lafayette

An Indiana committee has advanced a proposal to give counties and municipalities control over creating needle-exchange programs despite opposition from new Attorney General Curtis Hill. The House Public Health Committee voted 11-1 Wednesday to approve the measure that would allow local governments to establish such programs without state approval.

