House panel OKs needle exchange bill despite AGa s opposition
An Indiana committee has advanced a proposal to give counties and municipalities control over creating needle-exchange programs despite opposition from new Attorney General Curtis Hill. The House Public Health Committee voted 11-1 Wednesday to approve the measure that would allow local governments to establish such programs without state approval.
